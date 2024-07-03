District Bar Association, Ludhiana, maintains silence on three new criminal laws

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, July 2

The District Bar Association(DBA), Ludhiana, has opted for silence on the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita replacing the IPC, Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita replacing the CrPC and Bharitya Sakshya Sanhita. They do not oppose these laws but the lawyer community voiced that this does not mean that they were completely in agreement with these laws either.

Recently, the Bar Council of India (BCI) had requested all the Bar associations across the country not to hold any immediate agitation or protest against the new criminal justice laws. The BCI said it will start discussions with the Central Government represented by the Union Home Minister and the Union Law Minister to convey the concerns of the legal fraternity.

According to sourced, on July 6, the Bar Council of India has organised a meeting with the representatives of the various Bar councils across the country, in which concerns over the three codes will be taken and relayed to the Centre.