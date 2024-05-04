district remains on top in poll code violation plaints, 100% resolved

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, May 3

Ludhiana continues to top the state in the receipt of poll code violation complaints with a record 100 per cent of them acted upon and resolved within the stipulated time period, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has said.

Punjab has so far received as many as 1,650 complaints alleging violations of the model code of conduct (MCC) imposed by the ECI since the announcement of the General Election to the 18th Lok Sabha across the country on March 16, of which all have been acted upon and resolved within fixed time frame, barring one, which was also pending investigation, official figures have revealed.

Acting swiftly, as many as 1,105 of the total 1,168 acted upon cases were resolved/ acted upon in less than 100 minutes.

When it comes to seeking and grant of poll-related permissions of different nature in the state, the maximum permissions have also been sought for and accorded instantly in Ludhiana district.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C told The Tribune, on Friday that as many as 1,650 poll code violation complaints of various nature had been received across 23 districts of the state from March 16 to May 2, of which all had been acted upon and resolved within the stipulated time period, which accounted for almost 100 per cent resolution rate, barring one odd case, which was also pending investigation.

Of the total 1,168 acted upon complaints, which were found correct, as many as 1,105 have been decided by taking requisite action in a record time of less than 100 minutes, which accounted for almost 95 per cent swift resolution/ accuracy rate.

While 481 complaints have been dropped at different levels of investigation after being found invalid or false, the remaining one odd case in Patiala was being probed and in the process of being acted upon and resolved shortly.

He said during the past over one month of the poll code period, as many as 2,831 election-related permissions of different nature had been sought for across 117 Assembly segments within 13 Lok Sabha constituencies under 23 districts in the state, of which 2,184 have been accepted within the fixed time frame, 378 have been rejected for various reasons as per the ECI guidelines, while the remaining 269 were in the process of being accepted or rejected as per the laid down rules.

While 129 of them were pending within the stipulated time period, 22 permission requests were pending beyond time, which included maximum of 12 in Sanour, two each in Ludhiana Central and Malout, and one each was awaiting decision in Amritsar Central, Dasuya, Nawanshahr, Kharar, Ludhiana West and Ferozepur Assembly segments.

The CEO said all deputy commissioners, who have been assigned the charge of the district election officers (DEOs) of their respective district, have been asked to act upon all poll code violation complaints and grant the election-related permissions, which were found genuine and eligible as per the ECI guidelines, within the minimum possible time.

“With a record 95 per cent accuracy rate of total poll code violation complaints received so far, all complaints have been acted upon and resolved within the fixed time frame and not even a single complaint was left pending beyond the permissible time limit in any part of the state so far,” Sibin said.

C-Vigil mobile app for swift action, says CEO

“People should come forward to report violations of the MCC through our C-Vigil mobile application and other available platforms. We are committed to investigating all complaints and take appropriate action on those found genuine as per the ECI guidelines. Complainants can also track the progress of their complaints on the mobile application. No poll code violation by anyone will be allowed at any cost. We are committed to conducting a free, fair, peaceful, smooth and transparent poll in the state,” said Sibin C, CEO, Punjab.

