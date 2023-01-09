District sees no fresh Covid case

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 8

According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, none tested positive for Covid while no loss of life was reported due to the virus in the district on Sunday.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,633 persons have tested positive and 3,018 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.

On Sunday, 989 samples were sent for testing which include 803 RTPCR and 186 antigen samples.