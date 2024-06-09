 District topped state in election code violations, 100% resolved : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
District topped state in election code violations, 100% resolved

State got 11,998 MCC plaints, 98% acted upon in less than 100 minutes

Central observers and DC-cum-DEO Sakshi Sawhney kept a close eye on election code violations in Ludhiana.



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, June 8

Ludhiana district remained on the top in the state in receipt of poll code violation complaints with a record 100 per cent of them acted upon and resolved within stipulated time period, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has said.

Punjab has received as many as 11,998 complaints, alleging violations of the model code of conduct (MCC) imposed by the ECI since the announcement of the General Election to the 18th Lok Sabha across the country on March 16 till it was lifted on June 6, of which all have been acted upon and resolved within the fixed time frame, official figures have revealed.

Acting swiftly, as many as 9,289 of the total 9,511 acted upon cases, which accounted for 97.66 per cent, were resolved/ acted upon in a record less than 100 minutes.

When it comes to seeking and grant of poll-related permissions of different nature in the state, the maximum permissions have also been sought for and accorded instantly in Ludhiana district.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C told The Tribune on Saturday that as many as 11,998 poll code violation complaints of various nature had been received across 23 districts in the state from March 16 till June 6, of which all had been acted upon and resolved within the stipulated time period, which accounted for 100 per cent resolution rate.

Of the total 9,511 acted upon complaints, which were found correct, as many as 9,289 have been decided by taking requisite action in a record time of less than 100 minutes, which accounted for 97.66 per cent swift resolution/ accuracy rate.

While 2,487 complaints were dropped at different levels after being found invalid or false, no such valid case remained pending or without action.

He said during the past almost three months of the poll code period, as many as 15,499 election-related permissions of different nature had been sought for across 117 Assembly segments within 13 Lok Sabha constituencies under 23 districts in the state, of which 12,641 had been accepted/ granted within the fixed time frame while 2,062 had been rejected for various reasons as per the ECI guidelines. However, the remaining 796 requests, accounting for 5.13 per cent, had been cancelled as per the ECI guidelines.

The CEO said all deputy commissioners, who were assigned the charge of the district election officers (DEOs) of their respective district, had acted upon all the poll code violation complaints and granted the election-related permissions, which were found genuine and eligible as per the ECI guidelines, within the minimum possible time.

“With a record 98 per cent accuracy rate of total poll code violation complaints received during the poll code, all complaints have been acted upon and resolved within the fixed time frame and not even a single complaint was left pending beyond the permissible time limit in any part of the state,” Sibin added.

Acted swiftly, strictly: CEO

“An effective, responsive, robust and transparent system was put in place to receive and act on the violations of the MCC. Besides several other platforms made available, our C-Vigil mobile application was the easiest and instant way to report the violations. We investigated all complaints and took appropriate action on those found genuine, as per the ECI guidelines. The complainants were able to track the progress of their complaints on the mobile application. While ensuring a free, fair, peaceful, smooth and transparent LS elections in the state, we dealt with all poll code violations, irrespective of party or position, sternly and effectively,” said Sibin C. CEO, Punjab.

TELLING NUMBERS

COMPLAINTS
11,998 Total
9,511 Found correct
9,289 Resolved in less than 100 minutes
2,319 Maximum in Ludhiana
1,719 Ludhiana resolution
1,719 Ludhiana correct cases
1,663 Ludhiana resolution in less than 100 minutes

PERMISSIONS
15,499 Total
12,641 Accepted
2,062 Rejected
796 Cancelled
2,590 Maximum in Ludhiana
2,276 Ludhiana accepted
135 Ludhiana rejected
179 Ludhiana cancelled
(Source: CEO, figures from March 16 to June 6)

