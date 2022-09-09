District tops state in investment, creation of employment, again

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, September 8

Ludhiana, popularly known as the Manchester of India and the industrial capital of the state, has yet again topped the state in attracting maximum investment and creation of jobs during the present regime, the government has confirmed.

Job creators Projects in state: 1,248 Investment: Rs 21,047 Jobs: 93,636 Top sectors: Manufacturing, alloy steels, textiles and apparels, agriculture and food processing, chemicals and petrochemicals Top districts: Ludhiana, Mohali, Fatehgarh Sahib, Patiala and Ropar Investment Summit in Feb To attract more investments and give impetus to the state’s industrial growth, we will hold the Punjab Investment Summit in February. We are committed to project the state as the most preferred investment destination among domestic and global investors. — Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister

The district has attracted 291 projects with an investment of Rs 5,631 crore, which will offer employment to 17,645 youths, during the past five months, the officials have said.

Invest Punjab Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kamal Kishor Yadav told The Tribune here on Thursday that as many as 1,248 projects in various sectors with a proposed investment of Rs 21,047 crore had been approved in the state between March 16 and August 31, which will offer jobs to 93,636 persons in various fields.

He said Ludhiana remained the most preferred investment destination in the state where a maximum of 291 investors had come up with many projects worth Rs 5,631 crore with employment opportunities to 17,645 youths. While Mohali stood second with 181 projects worth Rs 5,308 crore with 40,685 jobs, Fatehgarh Sahib ranked third in the state by attracting investment of Rs 2,215 crore in 53 projects with 6,224 employment opportunities.

Among other districts, Patiala got 106 projects worth Rs 2,152 crore and 6,451 jobs, Ropar 23 units worth Rs 1,177 crore with 3,075 jobs, Gurdaspur 13 projects with Rs 740 crore investment and 1,046 jobs, Amritsar 42 units worth Rs 619 crore with 1,782 jobs, Nawanshahr nine units with Rs 600 crore investment and 1,666 jobs, Jalandhar 56 projects worth Rs 474 crore with 4,880 jobs, Moga 43 units with Rs 429 crore investment and 2,528 jobs, Bathinda 87 projects worth Rs 362 crore with 1,470 jobs, Sangrur 92 units with Rs 288 crore investment and 1,788 jobs, Kapurthala 15 projects worth Rs 278 crore with 253 jobs, Barnala 38 units with Rs 212 crore investment and 780 jobs, Pathankot 17 projects worth Rs 119 crore with 283 jobs, Ferozepur 32 units with Rs 110 crore investment and 464 jobs, Mansa 63 projects worth Rs 102 crore with 746 jobs, Tarn Taran nine units with Rs 55 crore investment and 214 jobs, Hoshiarpur 13 projects worth Rs 50 crore with 433 jobs, Faridkot 17 units with Rs 39 crore investment and 304 jobs, Fazilka 14 projects worth Rs 37 crore investment with 268 jobs, Muktsar 20 units with Rs 29 crore investment and 310 jobs and the state’s youngest district Malerkotla attracted 14 projects worth Rs 22 crore with 341 jobs.

Divulging the key projects that have come to state since March 16, the Invest Punjab Additional CEO, Uma Shankar Gupta, said the biggest project of Tata Steel Limited (TSL), one of the top global steel companies, had arrived in Ludhiana to set up a new 0.75 MTPA electric arc furnace (EAF)-based steel making shop with rebar mill at an investment of Rs 2,600 crore with jobs to 2,500 persons.

He said Sanathan Polycot would invest Rs 1,600 crore with 2,900 jobs in Fatehgarh Sahib, Nabha Power Limited Rs 641 crore with 500 jobs in Patiala, Max Specialty Films Limited, Japan, Rs 548 crore with 1,230 jobs in Nawanshahr, Freudenberg Group, Germany, Rs 339 crore with 1,765 jobs in Ropar, Hindustan Unilever Limited Rs 277 crore with 1,092 jobs in Patiala, Nestle India Limited Rs 214 crore with 937 jobs, and Valence Labs Private Limited will set up a pharmaceutical unit worth Rs 205 crore in Patiala with employment opportunities to 273 youths.