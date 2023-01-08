Don’t disconnect Ludhiana, upset AAP MP writes to Jyotiraditya Scindia seeking resumption of flights under UDAN

ANI

New Delhi, January 8

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora has written a letter to Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia seeking the resumption of flights from Ludhiana in Punjab under UDAN, in the same way as other airports in the state are operational under UDAN.

'Let the common citizen of the country fly' was launched by the Government of India with the aim of Ude-Desh-Ka-Aam-Nagrik (UDAN), but some airports and UDAN operations in Punjab have not been reopened even after COVID, as per the AAP lawmaker.

Arora requested in his letter, “resumption of flights to Ludhiana from Sahnewal airport till the time Halwara Airport is operational. There was a flight under UDAN to Ludhiana which was stopped in Covid times and never started again”.

While starting flights under UDAN to Ludhiana, the government assured that flights from small towns would connect big cities and businesses would benefit and grow.

"I would like to apprise you that Ludhiana being one of biggest industrial cities not just in Punjab but also in the country and with over 5 million population it is imperative to resume flights to Ludhiana immediately," Arora's letter read.

"I would request you to kindly direct the concerned officials to recapitulate Alliance Air for resumption of flights to Ludhiana at the earliest under UDAN," the AAP MP's letter read.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Jyotiraditya Scindia