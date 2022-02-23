Door-to-door Covid vaccination being done 3 days a week in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, February 22

With an aim to achieve 100 per cent Covid vaccination, door-to-door vaccination is being done by the Health Department. All those who have missed their second dose and those who are yet to get their first dose will be covered in the campaign.

Vaccination and adopting precautionary measures are the only protections against the virus. In Ludhiana district till now 108 per cent people have received their first dose, while 74.12 per cent have completed their vaccination by getting their second dose administered.

Three days have been reserved in the district for door-to-door campaign. Health workers will be visiting the houses on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

“ASHA workers, ANMs and Community Health Officers (CHOs) have been given the responsibility of going door to door. Plan has been chalked out for the areas where there is less vaccination among the masses. Teams will be going to such areas, creating awareness and motivating masses for vaccination,” said Civil Surgeon Dr SP Singh.

An ASHA worker from a village near Samrala said they go to the areas where there is low vaccination in the record.

“The team members meet people, create awareness and encourage them for vaccination. We tell them about the benefits of vaccination and many people agree to get themselves vaccinated, despite being reluctant earlier due to some myths or reasons,” said the ASHA worker.

Balbir Kaur from Atiana village said many in her village did not get themselves vaccinated as there was a rumour that anybody who gets vaccinated will die within three years.

“A team came to our village, educated us and told us that nothing of this sort will happen. He also showed us some videos after seeing which we realised that these vaccines are for our safety only,” said she.