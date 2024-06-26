Dragon ride operating sans safety certificate, admn in deep slumber

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, June 25

After the tragic incident at Nexus Elante Mall in Chandigarh in which an 11-year-old boy died while riding a toy train, the district administration seemed to have learnt no lesson.

Throwing all norms to the wind, a dragon ride has been installed on Jassian Road in the ongoing fair and the agency that is running the ride has not been following the safety standards at all.

During a visit to the spot, it was observed that the dragon ride was installed on a dingy plot that was used for dumping garbage in the past. Reportedly, the agency had not obtained the no-objection certificate (NOC). Now, it is to be seen when the administration will wake up and take action against such violation. Even no safety protocol is displayed at the ride to make the public feel safe. Notably, ferris wheels and some other rides have also been put up at some other places in the city and it is yet unclear whether agency concerned at the helm has obtained any NOC or not.

Jagatpuri police post (Haibowal police station) in-charge ASI Sukhjinder Singh said they have not received any application for installing dragon ride. “I will get it checked and would take action as per law,” he said.

DC Sakshi Sawhney said the administration would not compromise on the safety aspect and the onus would be on the agency managing rides in malls or at any places in the district.

She said, “In case of any rides, we take safety certificates. Most malls are under the areas of Police Commissionerate but we have today deliberated on appropriate orders for malls and even the areas like play zones. We will be issuing instructions on the basis of deliberations.”

Asked about the steps being taken to ensure safety of children riding on toy trains in mall, DC Sawhney said the administration can’t just be toy train specific, the issue could be with any ride including ferris wheel, toy train or trampoline. “The administration would conduct checking of these rides in malls and play zones. Agency lacking safety measures can’t be allowed to put safety of people at risk. The onus will remain on the agency that this running such ride,” asserted DC Sawhney.

The DC said the administration would ask the agency at the helm of these rides to display safety protocol and to ensure that they have safety protocol incharge in the establishment. Even the equipment safety should be up to date, it serviced and it has all the safety certificates required so even the public using rides should be able to see safety standards actually.

