Drizzling tempts residents, provides some relief

Ludhiana, June 30
Light drizzling in the morning followed by a cool breeze gave much needed relief to the residents although the rain was scattered at only few places in the city.
The Indian Meteorological Department has sounded a yellow warning for thunderstorm, rain and lightning for Monday. Moderate to heavy rainfall is likely to occur at many places.
The maximum temperature recorded in Ludhiana today was 36.8°C while the minimum was 27.2°C.
The highest maximum temperature observed in June in Ludhiana was 45.4°C on June 1 while the lowest minimum temperature observed this month was 21.8°C on June 6. The highest rainfall received this month stood at 11.4 mm on June 28.
“The temperature has come down after the light drizzle. Seems like the monsoon is well on its way. However, only proper showers can give the desirable relief from the scorching heat. With skies overcast, we are quite hopeful that it won’t be long,” said Gursewak, a city resident.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
1st FIR registered against Delhi’s street vendor under new criminal law
The accused has been identified as Pankaj Kumar, a resident ...
Criminal laws passed ‘forcibly’, INDIA will not allow ‘bulldozer justice’: Kharge
From today, all fresh FIRs will be registered under the new ...
Tech, geopolitical landscape changing, India faces unique operational challenges: Army Chief Gen Dwivedi
General Dwivedi assumed command as Army Chief on Sunday
On camera, picnic on rain-soaked day turns tragic, family of 7 swept away in swollen waterfall in Mumbai
3 drown in Lonavala; search on for 2 missing children
NEET retest: NTA declares result, revised rank list for medical entrance exam
Retest was conducted for candidates who were earlier awarded...