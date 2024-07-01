Drizzling tempts residents, provides some relief

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 30

Light drizzling in the morning followed by a cool breeze gave much needed relief to the residents although the rain was scattered at only few places in the city.

The Indian Meteorological Department has sounded a yellow warning for thunderstorm, rain and lightning for Monday. Moderate to heavy rainfall is likely to occur at many places.

The maximum temperature recorded in Ludhiana today was 36.8°C while the minimum was 27.2°C.

The highest maximum temperature observed in June in Ludhiana was 45.4°C on June 1 while the lowest minimum temperature observed this month was 21.8°C on June 6. The highest rainfall received this month stood at 11.4 mm on June 28.

“The temperature has come down after the light drizzle. Seems like the monsoon is well on its way. However, only proper showers can give the desirable relief from the scorching heat. With skies overcast, we are quite hopeful that it won’t be long,” said Gursewak, a city resident.

