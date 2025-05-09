DT
PT
Drug trafficker shot dead after a brief encounter in Jagraon



Two kg of heroin, Rs 15 lakh drug money and one illegal weapon was seized from Raju’s possession
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:38 PM May 09, 2025 IST
The Anti-Narcotics Task Force of Punjab Police has neutralised a drug trafficker after a brief encounter in Jagraon, officials said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night, they said.

“In a major action against narco-smuggling networks, Anti-Narcotics Task Force (#ANTF Punjab), @FerozepurRange neutralised a drug trafficker after a brief encounter in #Jagraon,” DGP Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

Acting on a tip-off, an ANTF team intercepted drug smugglers Raju and his aide, he said.

“Raju opened fire point blank at police teams. In retaliation, Raju was critically injured and later declared dead at the civil hospital, Jagraon. His accomplice managed to flee,” the DGP said in the post.

Two kg of heroin, Rs 15 lakh drug money and one illegal weapon was seized from Raju’s possession, the officer said.

“A further probe is on to dismantle the entire network. Raju was a habitual offender with 19 FIRs, including cases under the Arms Act and NDPS Act (against him),” the DGP said.

