Drunk ASI rams car into two PCR cops in Ludhiana; one dies, another injured

Ludhiana, June 23

A rashly driven car by an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) hit two PCR police personnel who were eating ice cream on the roadside near Jalandhar bypass. The car dragged both of them on the road for a few metres. One of the policeman died while the other was injured in the accident.

The deceased has been identified as head constable Akashdeep Singh. His colleague ASI Satnam Singh is undergoing treatment at DMC Hospital.

Immediately after the accident, the Salem Tabri police arrested the suspect who was driving the car. He was identified as ASI Balwinder Singh. The suspect is posted at the Division No. 2 police station. He was coming from the Jalandhar bypass around 12.30 am last night. The accident happened as the ASI was reportedly drunk.

After the accident, hearing screams of the two policemen nearby people rushed to the spot. They chased the ASI, who was in plain clothes, and caught him. After this, the people informed the Salem Tabri police station.

Jaideep Jakhar, SHO, Salem Tabri, said the injured cops were lying in a pool of blood. Both the victims were rushed to the Civil Hospital for treatment where Akashdeep Singh was declared brought dead.

Akashdeep’s father Arjun Singh told mediapersons that he had three children. He said Akashdeep, who was his eldest son, was on night duty when the accident happened. He said the ASI, who was driving the car, was heavily drunk. He said Akashdeep joined the Punjab Police in 2009 and was father of two children.

