Edu Department should have own construction wing, says minister

Shivani Bhakoo
Ludhiana, June 27
The issue of unsafe government school buildings still haunts everyone especially during this time of the year, when monsoon comes knocking at the region.
During his visit to the city yesterday, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains admitted there were still over 600-800 schools which were not ‘unsafe’ but needed immediate attention. Bains said, ”We want to establish our own construction wing with some JEs, SDOs and XENs to assess the government school buildings so that we are not dependent on the PWD,” said Bains. He added these buildings will be repaired or reconstructed on a priority basis.
Meanwhile, District Education Officer (Secondary) Harjinder Singh said in case of an accident, the principal is usually at the receiving end. “Now as a principal or staff, we don’t know if the building or classrooms are safe or not. If these are in a dilapidated condition, we have to write to the authorities concerned and then a team from the PWD visits and assesses the situation. It is a long process,” the DEO added.
It may be mentioned here that during the last monsoon, a portion of the building of Government School, Baddowal, had collapsed and a teacher lost her life. It has been a year now, neither the building is fully complete nor the family of the deceased has got any compensation.
There are several government school buildings which are partially damaged or unsafe and need immediate attention of the authorities. Due to shortage of space and classrooms and where the student strength is high, at times, teachers have to accommodate the students in unsafe classrooms, which can prove fatal.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
1 dead, 5 injured as portion of roof collapses at Delhi airport’s Terminal 1; flight departures suspended till 2 pm
The airport operator is looking to temporarily shift operati...
Pre-monsoon showers lash Gurugram, waterlogging reported in many parts
Sohna tehsil received 82 mm rain followed by Gurugram 30 mm,...
Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand
Further investigation on
13 killed as van collides with lorry in Karnataka
17 people were travelling in the van
Ludhiana: Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed
GRP lodge FIR after month, kin rue delay