Elderly feel ignored by admn, brave heatwave to cast vote

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, June 1

Those above 85 years of age and those having disabilities, were sore over mismanagement by the administration as many felt ignored for no one came to their doorsteps to get their vote. However, braving the heatwave some did manage to exercise their right.

Talking to The Tribune, SS Chana, a 93-year-old retired IFS Officer, said he was not contacted by anybody for providing this facility. “I was elated when I came to know the administration had decided the senior citizens would be visited by polling staff and they could cast the vote at home. I started calling them to do the needful but no one responded. However, today, my wife and I visited the polling booth to exercise our right,” said Chana.

His wife, Manjit Kaur (94), said she can barely walk but did not want to skip voting. “There was no arrangement for people like us. There were other persons with disabilities and all had to queue up in this scorching heat,” rued Kaur.

Jagtar Singh (92), a resident of an old age home, said his vote was in Ludhiana but he was not contacted by the district administration. “I wish I could also vote, perhaps this would have be my last time,” added Jagtar Singh.

Many residents complained that their aging relatives, who are bed-ridden, were not able to cast vote due to the administration’s indifference.

