Elderly man dies of Covid, 9 test +ve in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 6

Today, one person lost his life due to Covid while nine more tested positive. The person who lost his life was a 73-year-old man. He was admitted to Hero DMC Heart Institute. The victim was not vaccinated and he was a chronic heart patient for the past 15 years. He was having fever for the past seven days.

On Saturday, nine persons tested positive for Covid. The positivity rate was 1.05 per cent and there were 99 active cases in the district. Eight patients suffering from Covid are admitted to various hospitals and one patient is on ventilator today.

Those who tested positive today include three persons who were suffering from influenza-like illness, one diagnosed during the OPD visit, one healthcare worker, one contact of a positive patient and one undertrial. Two people are still being traced by the Health Department.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said 1,14,470 persons have tested positive and a total of 3,027 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.

On Saturday, 855 samples were sent for testing which include 671 RT-PCR and 184 antigen samples.