Elderly, PwD cast vote through ballot

Mandi Ahmedgarh, May 27

It was recapitulation of the old system of inserting ballot paper in a sealed box secretly for PwD (Persons with Disability) and elderly voters (85 onwards), when a team of government personnel visited their residences to enable them their right to vote comfortably, without any coercion and allurement.

I was enthused by a call from our BLO about my schedule for the day so that the team could come according to my convenience. It was really a recapitulation of the old system when we used to stamp or tick candidates of our choice and insert the ballot paper in a sealed box — Shiv Kumar Narad, resident

A special team of officials from District Election Office, Malerkotla, led by AFSO (Assistant Food Supply Officer) Rajan Gupta visited the designated premises of 78 voters of Amargarh Assembly segment falling under Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha constituency to get their votes cast.

“Having received ballot papers for 55 elderly and 23 PwD voters who had applied for casting vote from home, we coordinated with their Booth Level Officers for visiting their residences according to their convenience,” said Rajan Gupta, adding most of the voters were enthusiastic about casting vote ahead of the polling day.

Shiv Kumar Narad of Green Avenue said he was reminded of the old system of casting vote through ballot paper, when a team led by Rajan Gupta reached his home with all the paraphernalia usually used at a polling booth. “I was enthused by a call from our BLO about my schedule for the day so that the team could come according to my convenience. It was really a recapitulation of the old system when we used to stamp or tick candidates of our choice and insert the ballot paper in a sealed box,” said Narad, appreciating that the team had installed a temporary voting compartment at his place to help him maintain secrecy of his vote.

Deputy Commissioner-cum-DEO Dr Pallavi said members of all teams had been advised to be courteous and accommodating towards voters and their families while visiting their places.

“The staff deployed for getting ballot votes cast has already been trained and advised to ensure the voter feels proud in casting vote from home instead of facing any inconvenience by visiting polling booths,” said Pallavi.

The DEO had identified 2,796 voters above 85 years of age and 2,013 PwD voters who were eligible to avail the facility to cast votes at their homes through ballot papers. Only 129 voters of the district applied to cast their vote from home.

