Enjoy your 20-day vacation in Ludhiana: Ravneet Singh Bittu to Raja Warring

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, May 9

Taking a dig at the Congress candidate from Ludhiana Raja Warring, BJP candidate Ravneet Singh Bittu has asked the former to enjoy his 20-day vacation in Ludhiana.

On his official X account, Bittu wrote, “Missing pictures of Gandhis in your posters reflect their depleted popularity and your fear of erupting a controversy. I know you are my fanboy from an early age and regularly follow my Facebook page. But get out of your five-star hotel room in Ludhiana and visit my election office, pay your respect to the slain leader S Beant Singh ji and don’t forget to take a selfie with @narendramodi ji while you are there. Enjoy your 20-day vacation in Ludhiana.”

Within a few minutes, this tweet grabbed great attention. Posted at 2.02 pm, it was viewed 3,110 times in just about an hour, with 27 reposts and 108 likes. Bittu posted an image with the message, depicting Warring alone, without any of the Gandhis.

A former Congress leader, wishing not to be named, said the tweet was read by many and it sounds “interesting”. “Bittu may have joined the BJP, but his father had sacrificed his life and was loyal to the Congress. There is no harm if Warring seeks blessings of S Beant Singh ji,” said the leader in a lighter vein.

