Ensure potable water supply to residents, MLA tells Ludhiana MC officials

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 24

To ensure uninterrupted potable water supply to residents and prevent waterlogging during the monsoon, Ludhiana South MLA Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina held a meeting with Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner Sandeep Rishi and officials concerned. During the meeting, Chhina stressed upon proper cleaning of the sewerage and improving road infrastructure in the constituency.

Chhina also directed officials of the operations and maintenance (O&M) wing of the MC to ensure residents do not face any water scarcity.

MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said the civic body had already approved projects to install tubewells. New tubewells would be installed at Prem Nagar (Ward 29), Pritam Colony and Dhandari Kalan (Ward 30), Harkrishan Nagar, Sundar Nagar and Guru Nanak Nagar among other areas of the constituency, said Rishi.

Chhina said road gullies should be cleaned, especially around Giaspura Park and other low lying areas of the constituency to prevent waterlogging during the monsoon.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Monsoon