Ensure waste segregation at source, officials told

Ludhiana, June 24

To ensure segregation of solid waste, Puran Singh, Project Director, Swachh Bharat Mission, PMIDC, and Sandeep Rishi, Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner, held a meeting with officials concerned of the health branch.

Strict directions were issued to ensure segregation of dry and wet waste at the ground level. Chief sanitary inspectors (CSIs) and sanitary inspectors (SIs) were directed to submit daily report regarding the waste segregation.

Puran Singh and Sandeep Rishi asked officials to ensure compliance of the directions. They said responsibility of officials would also be fixed in the coming time if their instructions were not followed.

Earlier, Puran Singh along with officials of the health branch inspected a few secondary dump sites of the MC and issued necessary directions for their improvement.

Sandeep Rishi directed the CSI, SIs and other staff members to train garbage collectors/ragpickers to collect only segregated waste from households. He said only segregated waste should be disposed of at secondary dump or static compactor sites.

Officials were also directed to ensure that only segregated waste should be lifted from secondary dump or static compactors sites.

Rishi said steps would be taken to improve solid waste management in the city. Static compactors would be installed across the city. This would help in ensuring segregation of waste, he said.

Puran Singh and Sandeep Rishi asked CSIs/SIs to regularly check the quantity of recyclable plastic waste collected by garbage collectors and a keep a record of the same.

