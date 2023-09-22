‘Escalating Tension’ between India and Canada: Parents of students studying in Canada a worried lot

Tribune News Service

Friction between India and Canada has sent wave of anxiety among parents whose children are studying and residing in Canada.

The diplomatic row between both countries triggered by the murder of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar has also cast a shadow of uncertainty over the future of students who are currently preparing to get admission in Canada.

Admission consultants are bombarded with queries from parents asking about the future of their children studying abroad and also from those who are preparing to go abroad for further studies.

“My daughter is at present studying in Canada and I am getting worried after the recent developments between both countries. I am regularly calling to check on her. Though she keeps assuring me that there is no need to panic, I can’t keep my calm,” said Surinder Kaur from Model Town.

“My son is in Canada. Though there is nothing to worry as he has all genuine documents and went there as per the norms, we are worried about his safety. There are apprehensions of increasing hate crimes among Indian students, which is a major cause of concern for me. We hope the crisis will end soon and everything is normalised,” said Gurbachan Singh from Khanna.

“Canada is a popular destination with youngsters from Punjab. With tension escalating between both countries, a sense of insecurity is prevailing among students and parents who have applied for study visa. India today suspended visa service operations in Canada while on Wednesday, Indian nationals, students in Canada were advised to exercise caution. We hope things will get normalised soon between both nations and in an amicable manner,” said Rajinder Singh, an admission consultant.

Students, who are preparing to study abroad or have recently applied for visas, have put their fingers crossed after the recent developments. “The developments have become a cause of concern for me as I recently applied for study visa in a Toronto-based college for the January intake. I am worried that these might hamper my visa prospects,” said Gurleen a medical student.

