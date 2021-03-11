Ex-IAF officer, wife found murdered at GTB Nagar in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 25

An elderly couple was found murdered at their house in street no. 2, GTB Nagar, Jamalpur, today. The deceased have been identified as Bhupinder Singh (66) and his wife Sushpinder Kaur (62).

They couple ran the Kartar Convent school at Mundian Kalan. Bhupinder was a retired IAF officer of the audit branch.

The Police Commissioner, Dr Kaustubh Sharma, and other senior police officers reached the spot to investigate the double murder. A dog squad and a team of forensic experts also reached there.

The deceased’s son, Mani, told the police that last night, he, along with his wife and children, slept in a room on the ground floor of the house, while his parents were sleeping on the third floor. When he woke up in the morning and went upstairs, he was shocked to see his parents lying dead. The body of his mother was lying in a room and that of his father in the lobby. The room was also ransacked by the killers.

The police said CCTV cameras were installed in the house but the killers took away the digital video recorder. They suspect that the murders were carried out by some persons close to the family.

Joint CP Ravcharan Singh Brar said the killers had made a friendly entry into the house. The way the bodies were lying signals that the couple did not struggle to save themselves. The way the room was ransacked indicates that the killers wanted to pass off the incident as a robbery.

“We have certain clues and our team is working on the same. Soon, the case will be cracked,” added Brar.

Meanwhile, Dr Sharma said Bhupinder retired from the IAF about eight years ago. The couple also ran a construction business.

Cops suspect insider’s role in double murder