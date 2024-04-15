Exercising right to vote real tribute to Ambedkar: DC

Tribune Reporters

Ludhiana, April 14

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney said today that exercising right to vote and massive participation in the electoral process would be a real tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar.

Paying rich tributes to architect of the Indian Constitution Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar, on his birth anniversary, Sawhney said Dr Ambedkar was a great visionary, legendary statesman and social reformer and wanted a democratic India having social and economic equality.

She said these principles were associated with the right to vote.

“We need to translate his philosophy and ideology into reality and it was our foremost duty to exercise the right to vote ethically and judiciously,” she said.

While exhorting all sections of society, especially the youth, to exercise their franchise on June 1, Sawhney said the aspirations

of the social reformer could only become a reality if we all participate in the democratic process enthusiastically.

The Deputy Commissionersaid Baba Saheb was a farsighted leader who worked tirelessly for the well-being of weaker sections of society.

Cong remembers architect of Constitution

The 134th birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar was celebrated by the district wing of the Congress at Ambedkar Chowk, Jalandhar Bypass here on Sunday.

Floral tributes were paid and laddoos were distributed to mark the occasion. Sanjay Talwar, president, district Congress committee, speaking on the occasion said: “Dr Ambedkar was an outstanding leader of our freedom struggle and a staunch crusader for the rights of the downtrodden and traditionally disadvantaged sections of our society.”

Dr Ambedkar’s philosophy and life were an symbol of courage and conviction and he exhorted the youth to follow the path shown by him, he said.

He appealed to the people to contribute to the creation of an ideal society by following principles of equality and freedom, which was Dr Ambedkar’s dream.

