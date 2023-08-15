Exotic dragon fruit catches farmers fancy, PAU upbeat

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, august 14

The exotic dragon fruit, sale of plant cuttings for which are sold in July-August, has caught the fancy of farmers in the state.

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) had recommended and approved two varieties of dragon fruit for commercial cultivation in January.

1,500 plants sold PAU has sold 1,500 plants till now and is gearing up to tackle the surging demand. It is set to develop a mother block where 2,000 more plants will be raised and cuttings will be distributed to government nurseries, Krishi Vigyan Kendras and other government institutes.

The PAU has sold 1,500 plants till now and is also gearing up to tackle the surging demand. The varsity is set to develop a mother block where 2,000 more plants will be raised and cuttings will be distributed to government nurseries, Krishi Vigyan Kendras and other government institutes.

The fruit, which can be planted in July and August, bears fruit from July to November within three years. Once planted, it can yield fruits for up to 20 years.

Dr Jaswinder Brar, Principal Fruit Scientist, PAU, said, “Keeping in view the importance and potential of this exotic fruit crop, the Punjab Agricultural University had initiated research on it in 2016 and recommended two varieties of dragon fruit viz. Red dragon-1 and White dragon-1 for commercial cultivation in the state in 2023.”

The scientist said that the fruit is primarily categorised in two groups on the basis of the colour of its pulp – white pulped and red pulped. The red pulped variety is more popular and is very rich in antioxidants. The fruit is also rich in minerals like calcium, zinc and magnesium, various vitamins and dietary fibres, added Brar.

Satnam Singh, a farmer from Phallewal village in Barnala, said that he is cultivating dragon fruit since 2016 and brought the plants from Gujarat and Maharashtra. “I am able to reap enough profit by selling my produce in the local market. I also take advise from PAU experts from time to time,” he added.

The grower said that the plants start bearing fruits after three years. He said though it is quite hardy to survive region’s climatic conditions, extreme heat and frost may cause damage. It is a light loving plant and one should select a suitable site for its plantation, he added.

Baljinder Singh, a farmer from Pathankot, said he had brought cuttings of the dragon fruit during a Kisan Mela of the university. “Farmers are currently entangled in the wheat-paddy cycle. Fruit plantation can give a major push to crop diversification. The major advantage of this fruit is that it is very easy to propagate,” he said.

#Punjab Agricultural University PAU