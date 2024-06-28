Expedite MCH expansion work, officials told

Ludhiana, June 27
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney on Thursday directed officials to speed up construction work in the expansion of the Mother and Child Hospital (MCH) and other development projects at the Ludhiana Civil Hospital.
The DC instructed the agency responsible for the construction to increase their workforce immediately to expedite the progress. She asked the officials of Punjab Health Systems Corporation to provide a detailed report on the timeline for each work.
She instructed the senior health department and civil hospital officials to conduct regular inspections of the building and wards to ensure smooth functioning.
Following this, the DC visited the wards at the hospital and directed the officials to create a comprehensive plan for adequate seating arrangements for attendants in the waiting area.
She also asked about the installation of an LED TV and establishing a play area for children.
