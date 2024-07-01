Expenditure observers examine candidates’ accounts at meeting

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 30

The final account reconciliation meeting with all candidates, who contested Lok Sabha polls, and election agents in the Ludhiana parliamentary constituency was held at Bachat Bhawan on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by expenditure observers Pankaj Kumar and Chetan D Kalamkar, DEO Sakshi Sawhney, and ADC Anmol Singh Dhaliwal along with the expenditure monitoring team and representatives of various political parties.

During the meeting, candidates’ documents, such as receipts, invoices, and bank statements, were examined to ensure that all campaign expenses were incurred in adherence to legal standards. The exercise included assessment of candidates’ spending with shadow registers.

