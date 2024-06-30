 Experts advise testing water this monsoon : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Ludhiana
  • Experts advise testing water this monsoon

Experts advise testing water this monsoon

Experts advise testing water this monsoon


Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, June 29

Summer and monsoon bring along a spike in the cases of water-borne diseases, and consequently, people need to careful about the water they consume.

It is advisable to get the water tested and, to that end, many water testing kits are available in the market. During monsoon, moisture content in the air increases which provides a conducive environment for the microbes to multiply. Presence of faecal contaminants in water can result in typhoid, paratyphoid, dysentery, diarrhoea and cholera.

How to use pau’s Water testing kit

  • Open the aluminium foil and keep the rubber stopper intact
  • Open the kit near the water source and dispense the water samples to be tested for bacteriological probability, aseptically in kit bottles up to the s mark
  • Record the observation from 12 to 48 hrs for change in colour, turbidity, sedimentation, pellicle formation and popping of lid
  • Change in colour from purple to yellow indicates acid production and popping of stopper indicate gas production by coliform bacteria
  • Add few drops of antispetic solution and discard

Till now, 10 cases of diarrhoea have already been reported from Boothgarh village. A survey is being conducted there wherein stool and water samples are being collected.

“No patient has been admitted for all were mild cases of diarrhoea. Samples have been collected and a survey is on in the area. People should be careful with the water they drink this season. As a preventative measure, chlorine tablets and ORS sachets have been distributed to the residents,” said Dr Ramanpreet Kaur, District Epidemiologist.

“One basic feature of water-borne pathogens that makes them unique is the ability to survive in the environment outside of a host. Therefore, it is very important to determine the quality of water being used for drinking and cooking. Besides, testing of potability of water is an important measure to prevent water-borne diseases,” said Priya Katyal from the Department of Microbiology, Punjab Agricultural University.

Further, Keshani from the same department shared on the water testing kits available at the PAU. At PAU, Department of Microbiology is regularly involved in microbial testing of drinking water. Water samples can be either brought to our lab for testing at Rs 100 per sample and a report can be collected after 48 hours. In case of remote areas, if frequent travel is not feasible, water kits can be purchased from the department for Rs 30 (one kit per sample) for testing water quality at home.

Many people buy water testing kits during the Kisan Melas. An Indian patent ‘Method for Water Testing and Water Testing Kit’ has also been granted for the PAU-developed testing kit. The kit was developed in 2015.

Apart from the PAU, water testing kits are also available in the market in the price range of Rs 300-1,000.

Harish Gogia, a resident of Civil Lines, said he bought a water testing kit during a Kisan Mela and that it has proved very beneficial. “Once I felt the water is contaminated as the colour of the water had changed, I used the water testing kit to ascertain its potability. After which a complaint was lodged with the MC. Testing water is a must during rainy season,” he added.

A pharmacist near DMCH said people are gradually growing more aware and buying water testing kits these days. Different types of water testing kits are available which include well water kits, pool water kits, lead water kits and drinking water kits.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Monsoon


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

5 soldiers killed after T-72 tank swept away in Shyok river in eastern Ladakh

2
Punjab

AAP holds protest in Punjab’s Jalandhar against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

3
Punjab

4 killed in head-on collision between car, truck in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

4
Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sent to 14-day judicial custody in excise policy case

5
Trending

T20 World Cup final: 'Rohit Sharma will probably jump into Barbados ocean if...': Ganguly goes unfiltered ahead of India vs South Africa clash

6
Sports

India win their second T20 World Cup title, beating South Africa by 7 runs in final

7
Haryana

Bouncer shot dead in Gurugram by 2 bike-borne assailants dressed as delivery agents

8
Sports

Virat Kohli announces T20I retirement after India's World Cup win

9
Sports

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup final: Rain threat looms large in Barbados; what happens in case of washout

10
India

JD(U) names Sanjay Jha working president, seeks 'special category' status for Bihar

Don't Miss

View All
Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket
Haryana

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory
Sports

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report
India

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough
Chandigarh

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough

Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed
Punjab

Ludhiana: Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai
Diaspora

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
Science Technology

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram
Science Technology

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

Top News

Adios: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma retire from T20 Internationals after India win T20 World Cup

Adios: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma retire from T20 Internationals after India win T20 World Cup

Kohli was the first to declare his decision after being adju...

It's not what we did today but what we did for past 3-4 years: Rohit

It's not what we did today but what we did for past 3-4 years: Rohit Sharma

India defeated South Africa by seven runs in an engaging fin...

India hailed as ‘best team in tournament' after T20 World Cup win

India hailed as ‘best team in tournament' after T20 World Cup win

Former India captain and head coach Anil Kumble wrote, “Cong...

Five Army men swept away in Ladakh river

Five Army men swept away in Ladakh river

Tank gets stuck while crossing Shyok

Delhi court sends Kejri to 14-day judicial custody

Delhi court sends Arvind Kejriwal to 14-day judicial custody


Cities

View All

GST wing reaches out to traders to help clear dues

GST wing reaches out to traders to help clear dues

Amritsar MC’s waste mgmt plan hits roadblock as garbage collection remains inconsistent

Health Department gears up to tackle mosquito-borne diseases

Amritsar’s cybercrime police station registers first case of Rs 1.58 cr fraud

Aujla takes up delay in work on Loharka road bridge with Gadkari

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

Ministry asks MC to hold public hearing on July 30

Ministry asks MC to hold public hearing on July 30

Rain eludes city, IMD blames it on winds

MC to strictly enforce plastic ban from July 1

Two kidnappers of pvt firm employee held

Admn likely to raze few furniture units today

Wall collapse: Three bodies found, rain fury toll now 11

Wall collapse: Three bodies found, rain fury toll now 11

‘Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest unconstitutional’: AAP holds protest near BJP HQ

Delhi court sends Arvind Kejriwal to 14-day judicial custody

After Delhi, part of canopy collapses at Rajkot airport

Climate change, poor management impact wetlands in NCR

Jalandhar West bypoll: Congress intensifies campaigning

Jalandhar West bypoll: Congress intensifies campaigning

17-year-old boy stopped from using cell phone, ends life

Four killed as car, truck collide head-on

2 hurt in clash over old enmity

Snatchers have a free run

Businessmen explore options to cut dependency on labour

Businessmen explore options to cut dependency on labour

MP slams govt for poor law & order

MC fails to set up vending zones, vendors bear brunt

MC collects Rs 13 cr property tax in 1st quarter, 9% of Rs 140-crore target

Ahead of heavy rain alert, officials told not to leave station

3-day summer theatre festival gets underway

3-day summer theatre festival gets underway

Harsimran Kaur from Patiala commissioned as flying officer

BJP leader flags ‘poor’ cleaning of drains; no need to fear: Admn

Punjabi University employee kingpin of snatchers’ gang

Admn holds meet over sewage issue