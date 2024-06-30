Experts advise testing water this monsoon

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, June 29

Summer and monsoon bring along a spike in the cases of water-borne diseases, and consequently, people need to careful about the water they consume.

It is advisable to get the water tested and, to that end, many water testing kits are available in the market. During monsoon, moisture content in the air increases which provides a conducive environment for the microbes to multiply. Presence of faecal contaminants in water can result in typhoid, paratyphoid, dysentery, diarrhoea and cholera.

How to use pau’s Water testing kit Open the aluminium foil and keep the rubber stopper intact

Open the kit near the water source and dispense the water samples to be tested for bacteriological probability, aseptically in kit bottles up to the s mark

Record the observation from 12 to 48 hrs for change in colour, turbidity, sedimentation, pellicle formation and popping of lid

Change in colour from purple to yellow indicates acid production and popping of stopper indicate gas production by coliform bacteria

Add few drops of antispetic solution and discard

Till now, 10 cases of diarrhoea have already been reported from Boothgarh village. A survey is being conducted there wherein stool and water samples are being collected.

“No patient has been admitted for all were mild cases of diarrhoea. Samples have been collected and a survey is on in the area. People should be careful with the water they drink this season. As a preventative measure, chlorine tablets and ORS sachets have been distributed to the residents,” said Dr Ramanpreet Kaur, District Epidemiologist.

“One basic feature of water-borne pathogens that makes them unique is the ability to survive in the environment outside of a host. Therefore, it is very important to determine the quality of water being used for drinking and cooking. Besides, testing of potability of water is an important measure to prevent water-borne diseases,” said Priya Katyal from the Department of Microbiology, Punjab Agricultural University.

Further, Keshani from the same department shared on the water testing kits available at the PAU. At PAU, Department of Microbiology is regularly involved in microbial testing of drinking water. Water samples can be either brought to our lab for testing at Rs 100 per sample and a report can be collected after 48 hours. In case of remote areas, if frequent travel is not feasible, water kits can be purchased from the department for Rs 30 (one kit per sample) for testing water quality at home.

Many people buy water testing kits during the Kisan Melas. An Indian patent ‘Method for Water Testing and Water Testing Kit’ has also been granted for the PAU-developed testing kit. The kit was developed in 2015.

Apart from the PAU, water testing kits are also available in the market in the price range of Rs 300-1,000.

Harish Gogia, a resident of Civil Lines, said he bought a water testing kit during a Kisan Mela and that it has proved very beneficial. “Once I felt the water is contaminated as the colour of the water had changed, I used the water testing kit to ascertain its potability. After which a complaint was lodged with the MC. Testing water is a must during rainy season,” he added.

A pharmacist near DMCH said people are gradually growing more aware and buying water testing kits these days. Different types of water testing kits are available which include well water kits, pool water kits, lead water kits and drinking water kits.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Monsoon