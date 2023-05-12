Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Extempore activity was organised at Blossoms Convent School, which was related to the English subject. Students of Class XII participated in the activity. In the activity, Gurmanjot Singh (Arts) came first, Khushdeep Kaur (Commerce) second, Param Shagandeep Singh (Commerce) and Ishpreet Kaur (Medical). On the occasion, Dr Amarjit Kaur Naaz gave away certificates to students for speech.

Business idea competition

Young entrepreneurs of Ryan International School hosted an eventful business idea competition. The competition started with the welcome of resource person Meenal Varshney, who is an assistant manager in Knowcraft Analytics, an advisory firm headquartered in Ahmedabad. She is also an alumni of Ryan, Ludhiana. Students of Classes XI and XII participated. Winners of the competition were Gurnoor and Prisha; Ishnoor and Mannat; and Ankush and Dipanshu. Principal Manasi Thapar appreciated students' efforts.

International Nurses Day

BCM Kindergarten, Chandigarh Road, celebrated International Nurses Day to express gratitude towards nurses, the front line warriors. It is celebrated to commemorate the contributions of nurses around the world to provide quality health care to the patients. The guest for the day was Baby Yaday, who has served as an assistant nurse in Oswal Hospital Ludhiana. She spoke on the importance and role of nurses. She also gave tips on dealing with emergency situations and various steps of first-aid. Kids expressed their respect for nurses in different ways. Principal DP Guleria appreciated the nurses for their relentless contributions.