Family, panj banis keep SAD’s Dhillon marching

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, May 18

After the blessings of the Almighty, it is the family, which provides one motivation and courage to keep moving towards one’s goals. The entire family of SAD candidate Ranjit Singh Dhillon has moved to Ludhiana from Canada to extend wholehearted support by visiting villages and taking care of doing door-to-door campaigning.

“My day starts at around 5 am. I take bath, do paath of panj baanis and then prepare tea for my wife and I. After taking light a breakfast which includes poha or porridge, I leave the house at around 6.30 am and come back at 11.30 pm, or at times even later,” said Dhillon.

Just two days after SAD’s ticket from Ludhiana was announced in Ranjit Singh Dhillon’s favour, his entire family including — one married daughter, son in law, another unmarried daughter and son reached Ludhiana from Canada to support his campaign.

“They are all here till the results are declared. All members have divided areas and work, they go door-to-door seeking votes and are getting tremendous support of the masses,” said Dhillon.

Dhillon is off exercise these days for he hardly gets time, but he says that meeting people and walking at least 20,000 steps are enough to provide strength and energy.

Through the day, during meetings, he tries to remain hydrated by consuming water and lemonade. As far as lunch is concerned, there is no fixed timing. “Sangat offers langar anytime,” he said. Dinners are at home with family at 11.30 pm where all discuss the day’s activities.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Canada