Family, panj banis keep SAD’s Dhillon marching

Shivani Bhakoo
Ludhiana, May 18
After the blessings of the Almighty, it is the family, which provides one motivation and courage to keep moving towards one’s goals. The entire family of SAD candidate Ranjit Singh Dhillon has moved to Ludhiana from Canada to extend wholehearted support by visiting villages and taking care of doing door-to-door campaigning.
“My day starts at around 5 am. I take bath, do paath of panj baanis and then prepare tea for my wife and I. After taking light a breakfast which includes poha or porridge, I leave the house at around 6.30 am and come back at 11.30 pm, or at times even later,” said Dhillon.
Just two days after SAD’s ticket from Ludhiana was announced in Ranjit Singh Dhillon’s favour, his entire family including — one married daughter, son in law, another unmarried daughter and son reached Ludhiana from Canada to support his campaign.
“They are all here till the results are declared. All members have divided areas and work, they go door-to-door seeking votes and are getting tremendous support of the masses,” said Dhillon.
Dhillon is off exercise these days for he hardly gets time, but he says that meeting people and walking at least 20,000 steps are enough to provide strength and energy.
Through the day, during meetings, he tries to remain hydrated by consuming water and lemonade. As far as lunch is concerned, there is no fixed timing. “Sangat offers langar anytime,” he said. Dinners are at home with family at 11.30 pm where all discuss the day’s activities.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: Delhi court sends Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar to 5-day police custody
Police had sought 7-day custody of Kumar to question him in ...
Terrorists kill former sarpanch, injure 2 tourists in Jammu and Kashmir
Rajasthan couple was injured after terrorists opened fire in...
Kochi-bound Air India Express flight makes emergency landing at Bengaluru airport after engine fire
Fire was noticed minutes after the take-off, say sources
Taranjit talks up American cure for Punjab ills
BJP’s Amritsar candidate, ex-envoy details how his foreign s...