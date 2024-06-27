Farmers’ protest at Ladhowal toll enters Day11

Ludhiana, June 26
The Farmer Unions ongoing protest at the Ladhowal toll barrier entered day 11 today. No official from the National Highway Authority of India has contacted farmers for deliberations over their demands.
The state president of the Bharatiya Kisaan Mazdoor Union, Dilbagh Singh, said the farmers would not relent, adding that, as announced previously, the protest would continue for an indefinite period until their demands are fulfilled by the government.
He said, “We are sitting here for the cause of common people who are forced to pay hefty toll charges while crossing Punjab’s toll barrier. We want toll charges to be reduced to the bare minimum so that they may not pin holes in the pockets of the public.”
He said if this demand is not met by the government, they will continue their protest indefinitely.
It is pertinent to mention that farmers have already announced that if their demands are not met before June 30, they will lock the offices of NHAI at the toll barrier, and officials will not be allowed to sit in the offices.
