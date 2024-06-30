Farmers to shut NHAI offices today

Ludhiana, June 29
Farmers’ protest at Ladhowal toll plaza has entered its fourteenth day. Tents were set up at the toll barrier today as farmers prepare to shut the National Highway Authority of India offices at the Ladhowal toll barrier on June 30.
Dilbagh Singh, state president of the Bhartiya Kisan Mazdoor Union, said if their demands are not met by June 30, they will lock the NHAI offices at the toll barrier and refuse to allow officials to go about their job.
A group of farmers from Shambhu border are also likely to join the protesting farmers at the Ladhowal toll plaza on Sunday.
Saudagar Singh, general secretary of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), stated that the government is raising the pricing of essential goods at its own discretion, and that the arbitrary increase in toll rates is unjustified. “The toll fees should be kept nominal at around Rs 100,” he suggested.
“Many from Malwa travel via the Ladhowal toll plaza to visit Sri Harimandir Sahib in Amritsar or Mata Chintpurni temple in Himachal Pradesh. The toll for the to-and-fro journey is exorbitant and should be reduced,” he added.
