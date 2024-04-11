Farmers union to oppose BJP candidates across state

Ludhiana, April 10

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Bharti Kissan Union Punjab (Lakhowal) has announced to oppose BJP candidates across the state. The farmers’ unions have been already protest campaigns against the Central Government led by PM Narendra Modi for allegedly failing to meet their demands, such as providing a legal guarantee for MSP on crops, justice in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, compensation for the farmers who lost their lives during the ‘Kisan Andolan,’ and others.

Today, the monthly meeting of the BKU Lakhowal was held under the leadership of its state chief, Harinder Singh Lakhowal, at the union’s headquarters in Ludhiana, where Avatar Singh Mehlon and other senior leaders of the union were present.

Harinder Singh Lakhowal alleged that soon after the announcement of Lok Sabha elections, all political parties have once again started making false promises to the people.

Lakhowal said the Election Commission should make strict decisions so that whichever party makes promises to the people for votes, it must fulfil them after coming to power. Addressing the meeting, Harminder Singh Khaira, Parshotam Singh, Baldev Singh Shahkot, and Manpreet Singh jointly stated that the union will oppose the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections throughout Punjab. During the meeting, Nirmal Singh Jhanduke, Gulzaar Singh Ghalkalan, and Surat Singh Kadarwala stated that the Punjab Government has initiated power supply cuts during day time. For the irrigation of crops such as paddy, wheat, maize, sugarcane, and vegetables, the government should ensure the release of water in the canals and other water bodies, and it must ensure the supply of electricity to run water pumps during daytime hours.

