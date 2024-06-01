Festival-like atmosphere as voters to seal fate of candidates today

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, May 31

India will see the formation of a new government on June 4 for which the last phase of voting will be held tomorrow in Punjab. And as always, Punjabis have not held back in adding colour to the occasion.

Ludhiana seems to be engulfed by a festival-like atmosphere today. The paramilitary forces have arrived in the city to ensure fair polling and outside the polling stations, the police were seen relaxing in the shade of trees, having cold drinks and chatting.

Meanwhile, the district administration and party workers were seen making last-minute arrangements for the voters so they do not face any difficulty and are offered chabeel, water and light snacks. Canopies were put up outside the polling stations to provide shade to the voters.

At PAU, a crèche has been set up for children of the voting staff, who will be on duty for two days. Arrangements have also been made for tea, breakfast, lunch, dinner, indoor and outdoor games.

As many schools are being converted into voting centres, the authorities are leaving no stone unturned to give them a vibrant look. BCM Arya School has been transformed with patriotic colours and symbols, emphasising the importance of civic duty and participation in the democratic process. This initiative showcases dedication and enthusiasm of the school community, highlighting the significance of every vote. Every corner of the school, from colorful banners to voting booths, is ready to welcome voters and celebrate their right to choose.

“Transforming our school into a voting centre reflects our commitment to civic engagement and democratic values. We are proud to contribute to this important process and encourage everyone to exercise their right to vote,” said the principal.

