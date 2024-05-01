Fielding Warring insult to residents, local Congress leaders: Ravneet Bittu

Mahesh Sharma
Mandi Ahmedgarh, April 30
Ludhiana MP Ravneet Bittu, who is being labelled as a deserter by Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, has accused the Congress national leadership and Warring of insulting residents of Ludhiana in general and aspirants of the party ticket in particular, by forcing in a candidate from outside the constituency.
Bittu was talking to the media after paying tributes to Khetpal Ghaloti on his third barsi here on Tuesday.
“Launching Warring from Ludhiana by ignoring regional leaders is an insult of not only aspirants of the Ludhiana ticket, but also a disgrace to those voters who had been sending representatives to the Parliament and Vidhan Sabha for decades,” argued Bittu, alleging that the Congress had bowed down to the level of playing a friendly match with their ‘hidden alliance’ partner with the intent to befool voters. He added that Warring, like several other candidates would ‘surrender’ much before the polling day.
Acknowledging that he, along with other members of his family, once headed by former CM Beant Singh, are approaching their old contacts living in other parts of the state for seeking support in elections, Bittu added that people have started supporting him, by cutting across the party lines.
