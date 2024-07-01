Finish cleaning work of drains in 2 days: DC to officials

Ludhiana, June 30
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney on Sunday took stock of areas vulnerable to floods, besides work of cleaning drains in the district.
Accompanied by ADC (UD) Rupinder Pal Singh, DRO Gurjinder Singh, Executive Engineer (Drainage) Rajat Grover and other officials, the DC visited Dhulewal Complex (Machhiwara), Maini-Chamkaur Sahib-Machhiwara and Buddha Dariya-Koom Kalan link drains.
She checked the progress of cleaning work of drains by two poclain machines. She directed officials to complete the work within next two days. She also asked officials to make arrangements for sandbags near Dhulewal Complex for use in case of an emergency.
Sawhney said agencies were working round the clock at all crucial sites along the Sutlej River. She said Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) were daily monitoring the progress of the works. Any laxity on part of officials concerned in strengthening vulnerable points on the entire stretch along the river would not be tolerated, she added.
She said, “Every effort is being made to ensure that flood-like situation is averted in the district. No stone should be left unturned to evolve a fool-proof mechanism for fortifying the weak points along the Sutlej River so that people don’t face any inconvenience during the upcoming rainy season.”
