FIR registration dips as Ludhiana cops try to adapt to new criminal laws

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, July 2

The registration of First Information Reports (FIRs) have dipped as compared to previous days on the first day of the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). On July 1, the Ludhiana police registered only three FIRs under the new penal code while the Khanna police registered only one FIR. While no FIR was registered by the Ludhiana rural police under the BNS, three cases regarding drug smuggling were registered by the rural police under the NDPS Act.

The very first FIR registered by the Ludhiana Commissionerate yesterday was under Sections 303(2), 304(2), 317(2) of the BNS at the Dehlon police station which was related to snatching. The suspects were identified as Gurpreet Singh and Rahul Singh. The three FIRs registered were related to theft and obscenity. However, three more FIRs registered by the police were under the old IPC sections.

The Khanna police had also registered its first FIR under Section 303(2) of the BNS against unidentified persons on the charge of theft after a motorcycle of a resident of Samrala was stolen from outside the Shiva temple at Samrala.

Meanwhile, as per the crime report shared by the Ludhiana rural police, no FIR was registered under the BNS. Only one FIR was registered under the old IPC pertaining to dowry harassment.

The Ludhiana city police on an average register over a dozen cases every day while Khanna and Ludhiana rural police used to file five to six FIRs in a day.

ADCP (Crime) Amandeep Singh Brar said police officials from lower to senior ranks underwent training at Punjab Police Academy in Phillaur and training sessions were also organised at the training school at Police Lines. “Each and every policeman of Ludhiana Commissionerate is taking keen interest in learning about the new law. The flow of FIR registration will go up gradually,” added Brar.

Now, we have to scroll pages while registering FIRs

An inspector rank officer when asked if he has acquainted himself with the new law well, he replied, “Though our training for the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been going on and most cops have grabbed the provisions of the BNS, when we register a case or deal with any crime, we have to scroll the pages of BNS so that we don’t commit any mistake while registering an FIR. We had been dealing with the IPC, CrPc and Evidence Act for years and everything was on our finger tips. One month is not be enough to know the provisions of laws well, it is a gradual learning process. We are also learing from our senior officers who are holding discussions on the BNS regularly.”

