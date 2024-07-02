First case registered under BNS

Ludhiana, July 1
With the implementation of the new criminal law, Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Ludhiana Commissionerate today registered an FIR. The accused have been arrested by the police.
A case was registered under Sections 303(2), 304(2), 317(2) of the BNS at Dehlon police station. The accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh and Rahul Singh.
Police Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal confirmed this on Monday.
Police officials said the accused were notorious snatchers and they had committed several mobile snatching in Ludhiana in the past. They used to commit snatching on stolen motorcycles.
The accused were on their way to sell the snatched mobile phones and stolen motorcycle to their clients.
The police set up a naka on Malerkotla Road where after intercepting the motorcycle and the snatchers were arrested.
Now, the police remand of the accused would be sought from the court for further interrogation of the accused. Police Commissioner Chahal said the police personnel were given proper training so that they are well-versed with the new legal provisions.
