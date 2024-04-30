First randomisation of EVMs conducted in presence of political party representatives

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 29

The first round of randomisation of electronic voting machines (EVMs) was held in the presence of political representatives at the District Administrative Complex here. The randomisation was conducted in the presence of DC-cum-District Election Officer (DEO) Sakshi Sawhney, Additional District Election Officer Major Amit Sareen and others at Bachat Bhawan here.

The DEO said a total of 2,921 polling booths would be set up in the Assembly constituencies of the district in which EVMs as well as VVPAT machines would be installed based on the number of the allocation. EVMs and VVPAT machines on a par with the number of polling booths were randomised yesterday. Additional control units, ballot units and VVPATs were also kept on reserve that could be used in case of any machine malfunctions.

Sawhney further explained that after today’s randomisation, the EVMs and VVPATs would be shifted to strongrooms in their respective constituencies. The representatives of various political parties were also shown the randomisation process of EVM and VVPAT machines. They were also briefed on the next level of randomisation that would be held under the supervision of the Election Observer.

The District Election Officer also informed the parties about the schedule of filing nominations from May 7 to 14.

Voter awareness drives

Voter awareness drives were organised in various banks situated in different parts of the district on Monday. Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) teams approached bank staff with an appeal to exercise their right to vote for strengthening democracy and for the better future of coming generations. Different awareness activities were held and selfie points were also established to encourage the voters.

During the awareness drives, voter registration camps were also organised to enrol first-time voters. Eligible first-time voters can use ‘Voter Helpline’ mobile application and National Voter Services Portal (NVSP) for enrolling themselves as electors. Residents can also visit www.nvsp.in to register themselves as voters. Voter registration for Lok Sabha elections can be done till May 4, 2024.

Bank employees were also urged to spread awareness among their customers, so that the target of maximum participation can be achieved during the General Election.

