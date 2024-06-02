First-time voters exercise franchise with enthusiasm

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, June 1

First-time voters today played their debut role in nation-building. These youngsters were excited to exercise their right to vote.

Hailing from Hoshiarpur, Raminder Deep Kaur got married in Ludhiana and it was the first time that she cast her vote.

“India is a democratic country and elections are considered to be the biggest festival of democracy. I am happy and glad to cast my vote and everyone should come forward to exercise their right,” she said.

Gurmehak Kaur from Rajguru Nagar said since childhood she had been accompanying her mother to voting and today was the first time that she exercised her right to vote.

“The thought of exercising my franchise made me happy and excited. This is the first time that I choose a lawmaker. I want the MP from my constituency to work to ensure we have better public infrastructure, corruption-free government and more employment opportunities,” she said.

Another first-time voter, Aayush Gupta, said he was excited to cast vote. “Everyone complains but when it comes to do their duty, they do not come forward. Hence, all should come forward and vote for the candidate which they think is good,” he said.

Bhuvan Aggarwal was happy to see his name on the electoral list. “I can’t express my happiness as I voted for the first time today. I had been waiting for the day. I feel proud of having cast my vote and everyone should exercise their franchise,” he said while showing his inked finger.

Disability no deterrent for her

A fractured leg was no deterrent for Preeti Aggarwal, a woman who came to cast her vote. “I cannot leave my right to vote. Hence, I am here on a wheelchair and exercised my right to franchise,” she said.

