FOPSIA writes to MPs to open trade with Pakistan

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 3

Federation of Punjab Small Industries Associations (FOPSIA) has written to all the Lok Sabha members from Punjab, urging them to demand the Centre to sign a Free Trade Agreement with Pakistan as soon as possible to save Punjab’s industries from ruin.

Badish Jindal, president of FOPSIA, stated that during the General Election, BJP candidates had promised businesspersons that if the BJP formed government at the Centre, trade with Pakistan would be soon resumed via Wagah. It was also promised that a motorway is being planned to Attari in preparation for the resumption of trade. And now, that the Union Government has been formed, it should carry out the promise as soon as possible, he added.

“Today, Punjab’s industries are falling behind rapidly. Given the distance from the ports, iron and other raw materials are becoming more expensive, and the production of bicycles, sewing machines, machine tools, auto parts, and fasteners in Punjab are now loss-generating ventures. Being a border state with Pakistan also limits its business opportunities. Consequently, the state has become completely dependent on agriculture,” Jindal added.

Jindal, speaking on behalf of all members, stated that doing business with Pakistan would benefit India. “Pakistan is largely exempt from import duties for it remains a ‘poor country’. As a result, Indian businesses can use Pakistan to export their goods to other countries. The majority of Chinese companies have established operations in Pakistan to take advantage of this situation. Through Pakistan, Punjab’s businesses can also do trade with Russia, Europe and Arab countries by road, which would prove profitable,” he added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha #Pakistan