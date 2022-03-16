GADVASU movie bags Best Punjabi Language film award

Ludhiana, March 15
The Punjabi film titled ‘Zoonosis-Disease between Animals and Human’, developed by scientists of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), got the Best Punjabi Language Film award in the MANAGE Agri Film festival-2022, organised by the National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE), Hyderabad, Telangana.
Dr Jaswinder Singh, associate professor, Directorate of Extension Education, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, developed the film for the awareness of livestock farmers about zoonotic diseases.
Dr Balbir Bagicha Singh, Rajneesh Sharma, RK Sharma, and P S Brar played a pivotal role in the making of the movie.
Dr Jaswinder received the award during the award ceremony of the agri film festival, held on March 11 at MANAGE, Hyderabad, from BC Patil, Minister of Agriculture, Karnataka Government.
MANAGE Agri Film festival-2022 is a unique and first-of-its-kind film festival in the country where films based on agriculture and allied sectors were invited, screened and awarded.
A total of 273 films, from 20 states and in 11 languages, were received and screened by 45 jury members for the finalisation of top films during the MANAGE Agri Film festival-2022.
