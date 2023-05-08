Gangster Sukha Barewalia shot dead in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, May 8
Gangster Sukha Barewalia was shot dead by an assailant in the Joginder Nagar Colony in Punjab's Ludhiana, police said on Monday.
The assailant's bullet hit Barewalia in the temple and he died on the spot, Assistant Commissioner of Police (West) Mandeep Singh said.
While the killer managed to escape after the murder, he has been identified by the police as an old colleague of Barewalia.
Barewalia was an accused in several cases, including murder, extortion and attempt to murder, the police said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur violence: SC expresses concern; asks state govt to take steps for relief, rehabilitation and evacuation
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud seeks an updated status re...
3 civilians die as MiG-21 aircraft crashes in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh
Pilot ejects safely, receives injuries
Chinese 'militia' in close proximity of ASEAN-India warships in South China Sea
The Indian Defence establishment confirmed that Chinese acti...
Campaigning for high-stakes Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll ends; polling on Wednesday
Seen as a litmus test for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) i...