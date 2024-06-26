Government schools directed to focus on quality of education

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 25

Government schools are often condemned for not focusing on the quality of education for various reasons — be it the lack of infrastructure, shortage of expert staff or not implementing innovative ideas. Changing the pattern, the government schools have now been asked to send project proposals for promoting innovative practices and experiments in education.

The next level of quality education could be attained by promoting innovative experiments and practices in the government schools and teacher education institutes. — Dr Davinder Singh Chhina

Following the guidelines of NCERT, the Education Department has asked government school principals to send in their proposals by July 31.

Under this programme, 60 innovative practices and experiments — 40 under school education and 20 under teacher training institutions — will be identified and promoted, and a seed money of Rs 10,000 will be given for each selected idea.

Reacting to the directions by the department, educator Dr Davinder Singh Chhina remarked that the higher level of quality education could be attained by promoting innovative experiments and practices in the school education system, particularly in the government schools and teacher education institutes. This is needed to compete with the private schools, said Dr Chhina.

Harjinder Singh, DEO (Secondary), said the department would motivate the teachers and teacher educators to send in the maximum number of proposals, as had been directed by SCERT. “Such innovations always help disseminate the educational concepts more lucidly. We feel proud that now our innovative and hardworking teachers would be recognised,” he said.

