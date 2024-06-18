Govt schools roped in to spread awareness on climate change

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 17

This summer has been the hottest in this part of the region due to climate change, with temperatures often reaching 47°C. With sustainability in mind, the state government has decided to rope in government schools in teaching pupils to protect the environment, in an effort to increase awareness among schoolchildren about environmental preservation and the significance of improving air quality.

The district administration has authorised Clean Air Punjab to conduct air quality education programmes for teachers and students in government schools. They will receive training under this programme to heighten public understanding on important environmental issues.

The programme will run for a full year in Ludhiana’s government schools and will include plantation drives, expert talks, knowledge and activity-based training sessions, and inter-school essay-writing competitions for Class VI onwards

The programme would run free of cost. Lastly, an annual gathering of students from all around Punjab will be planned to discuss progress made, further challenges and to come up with remedies. In this way the students would have the chance to pick up knowledge from their peers in this way.

Dr DS Chinna, principal, Government Senior Secondary School, said this would prove to be a commendable effort to protect the environment. “We need to take action right away. This programme will not only help young people become more aware, but it will also provide them a chance to learn about the intricacies of the global issues involved.”

A citizens’ collective of professionals, CSO members, and other important stakeholders, Clean Air Punjab works to address air quality issues in the state.

