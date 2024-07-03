GRP suspects woman stole child from Ludhiana railway station

Ludhiana, July 2

In a case of theft of a seven-month-old girl child from the Ludhiana railway station, the railway police suspected that a woman had stolen the child. The police also got a blurred CCTV camera image in which the suspect was captured while taking the infant along and was heading outside the railway station.

Besides the child, the woman was also carrying a bag of clothes which she had stolen along with the child.

“After checking several CCTV cameras, we have got a footage which captured the woman with the stolen child. Since the footage is blurred, the face of the woman is not clearly visible. Hence, it becomes challenging for the police to identify the suspect,” said a railway police official.

Sources said the police had also questioned many auto-rickshaw drivers to get any clue about the woman if she hired any auto after stealing the child. Some railway employees were also asked about the suspect but nobody noticed her. Notably, the infant was stolen on Sunday in the wee hours from the railway station.