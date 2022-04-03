Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College holds annual convocation in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, April 2
Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNDEC) held its annual convocation ceremony yesterday for the 2021 batch. The institute also invited students of 2019 and 2020 batch for the convocation on Saturday.
On Day 1, the convocation address was delivered by Prof Rajiv Ahuja, Director, IIT, Ropar. On this occasion, Harjinder Singh Dhami, president, SGPC, and Nankana Sahib Education Trust, advised students to respect the Guru and lead life with moral and ethical values.
Degrees and academic medals were conferred on nine PhD scholars and 750 MTech, MBA, MCA and BTech graduates of 2021 batch by Dr Balkar Singh, Director, College Development, IKGPTU, and Sukhminder Singh, Secretary (Education), SGPC.
On Day 2, chief guest was Prof MP Poonia, Vice-Chairman, AICTE. Dr YS Brar, Dean (Planning and external programme), IKG, PTU, and Pratap Singh, Board of Governors, presented degrees to 950 MTech, MBA, MCA and BTech graduates of 2019 and 2020 batch. —
