Harshita Goel excels with 99.2% in Class X results

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 14

Harshita Goel of Sacred Heart Convent Senior Secondary School, Machhiwara, with 99.2 per cent marks has topped the district in Class X of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) results which were declared today.

She is followed by Vanya Gupta of Sat Paul Mittal School, who scored 99 per cent marks and bagged the second position in the district while Gurnoor Singh Grewal of Sacred Heart Convent School, Sahnewal, clinched the third position in the district with 98.8 per cent marks.

Harshita Goel scored a perfect 100 in social studies and 99 in Punjabi and Hindi. Her father Sunil Goel is a businessman while mother Kavita Goel is a chemistry teacher who gives private tuition classes. Harshita wants to be a surgeon. She believes in hard work, consistency and a disciplined life. She used to study for 7-8 hours daily.

The second topper, Vanya Gupta, scored a perfect 100 in maths, environmental studies and 99 in social studies and Punjabi. Her father Vipul Gupta is a industrialist while her mother Vidhu Gupta is a homemaker. She wants to pursue career in scientific research. She said there were no shortcuts if one wants to be successful. She gave committed hours to studies. She loves swimming and even participated in a national event. She said she would opt for non-medical stream.

While Gurnoor Singh Grewal of Sacred Heart Convent School, Sahnewal, clinched the third position in the district. A resident of Rajgarh village, he scored perfect 100 in maths, physics and history. His father Balpreet Singh is an engineer while his mother Harpreet Kaur is a homemaker.

He said his teachers and parents had been the guiding light. He wants to be a cardiologist. He used to spend five-six hours for studies.