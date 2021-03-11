Hayer hails Dhruv for Thomas Cup win, pays visit to shuttler's residence

Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 25

Punjab Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer congratulated Thomas Cup winner Dhruv Kapila of Ludhiana on behalf of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann by visiting his house here on Wednesday.

He was accompanied by Ludhiana (North) MLA Madan Lal Bagga. Meet Hayer said with the historical victory in Thomas Cup, Dhruv has not only made Punjabis proud, but has also brought laurels to the country. “Had a great time interacting with his parents Gagan and Shivani as it’s because of Dhruv that India created history. All Punjabis are proud of this badminton star,” he said. Sportspersons like Dhruv are real life role models and assured that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann would be meeting Dhruv in person soon.

Hayer said the existing sports policy has several flaws, due to which Punjab had been lagging in sports at the national level.

He said giving cash prizes to winners of international tournaments such as Thomas Cup and others is sadly not part of our existing sports policy. He said soon, the sports policy would be amended and all flaws would be fixed. The government would give special emphasis for development of sports at grassroots level so that we can regain our lost glory. Punjab Sports Minister also congratulated Dhruv’s parents and coach Anand Tiwari. On this occasion, Dhruv Kapila also presented his badminton racket to Meet Hayer as gift.

DC felicitates Dhruv

Dhruv Kapila honoured by Deputy Commissioner Surbhi Malik at her office. The executive committee members of the club were present on this occasion.

The Indian badminton team won the Thomas Cup for the first time in the tournament’s history, overpowering 14-time champions Indonesia 3-0.

Dhruv had been practicing in Lodhi Club since his childhood and won many titles at different level tournaments. He was World Junior No. 1 and his current ranks at 35 in the world.

Dhruv was honoured and congratulated by the DC. Besides Amit Kumar Panchal, ADC (Development), Amarjeet Singh Bains, ADC, Khanna, Nitin Mahajan, Dr Sarju Ralhan, Ram Sharma, Nishit Singhania, general secretary, joint secretary, sports secretary and mess secretary, respectively of Lodhi Club along with coach Anand Tiwari and Gagan Kapila, father of Dhruv were also present there.