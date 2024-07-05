 Heavy rain causes waterlogging, residents suffer : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Ludhiana
  • Heavy rain causes waterlogging, residents suffer

Heavy rain causes waterlogging, residents suffer

Heavy rain causes waterlogging, residents suffer

Last night’s 49.2-mm rainfall led to heavy waterlogging on the roads in different areas of the city, causing trouble to residents. Photo: Himanshu Mahajan



Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, July 4

With the city receiving 49.2 mm of rainfall on Wednesday night, many stretches in Ludhiana have reported waterlogging resulting in traffic snarl-ups.

Last night’s 49.2-mm rainfall led to heavy waterlogging on the roads in different areas of the city, causing trouble to residents. Photo: Inderjeet Verma

Though the rain brought down the mercury and made the weather pleasant, motorists had a tough time negotiating waterlogged roads.

The worst-hit areas included Civil Lines, BRS Nagar, Sarabha Nagar, Ferozepur Road, Salem Tabri, Jalandhar bypass, Dugri Road and Chandigarh Road among other areas of the city. Commuters faced inconvenience on waterlogged roads while some vehicles passing through waterlogged roads also developed snags and got stuck in the middle of the road.

Last night’s 49.2-mm rainfall led to heavy waterlogging on the roads in different areas of the city, causing trouble to residents. Photo:Himanshu Mahajan

Moderate to heavy rainfall is likely to occur in most places on Friday.

“I was passing through the newly opened underpass at Pakhowal Road and it was filled with water. It is not the only case but other underpasses like on Lodhi Club Road, South City Road and BRS Nagar, all get filled with water. Why all such details are not taken care of by the architects while planning,” asks Shweta, a city resident.

Tall claims were made by the Municipal Corporation on rain preparedness, but nothing has been done to resolve the waterlogging problem in many parts of the city. The departments concerned even failed to ensure good quality road works, said Balbir Singh, a resident of Haibowal.

Last night’s 49.2-mm rainfall led to heavy waterlogging on the roads in different areas of the city, causing trouble to residents. Photo:Inderjeet Verma

Another resident further added that the city might have developed leaps and bounds and many projects have come up here but when it comes to providing basic facilities like water drainage during the rainy season, it fails to provide them same and the development of the city seem to be of no good.

Keep water-borne diseases at bay

Dr Jasbir Sigh Bedi, Director, Centre for One Health, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana, said water-borne disease can be bacterial, viral and parasitic, many of which are gastro-intestinal pathogens. Many water-borne diseases such as giardiasis, cryptosporidiosis, hepatitis A & e viral infections, leptospirosis, typhoid and cholera can occur due to drinking of contaminated water, especially in the rainy season. Infection commonly results when this contaminated water is used for drinking purposes or consumption of cross contaminated food with poor quality water. Experts from the Centre for One Health, GADVASU, have advised the public to be aware of the water-borne diseases that normally increase during the rainy season.

Preventive measures

People should take preventive measures like ensuring that water does not get accumulated in and around their houses. Periodic maintenance and disinfection of the household water storage tank is necessary to maintain water quality.

The experts from veterinary university have recommended that the water tank may be disinfected at least twice a year and water should be periodically tested for the presence of microbes and other contaminants.

There should be proper maintenance of filters; as the filters may act as a potential source of microbial contamination of water, if not cleaned from time to time.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand chief minister

2
Himachal

Heavy rain lash several parts of Himachal Pradesh; 85 roads closed, portion of Chandigarh-Manali highway caves in near Pandoh

3
Jalandhar

Sheetal Angural’s ‘set-up’ to accept CM Bhagwant Mann’s challenge in bypoll-bound Jalandhar West

4
Punjab

Amritpal Singh can meet family but won't be allowed to leave Delhi: Parole order for taking Lok Sabha oath

5
Sports

Maximum City, Maximum Love: Mumbai halts to salute T20 World Cup-winning Indian team's victory parade

6
Punjab

Justice Sheel Nagu appointed Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court amid pending elevation issues

7
Punjab

Sheetal Angural unveils pen drive ‘containing graft evidence’ against AAP MLA, ensures it would reach CM Mann

8
Business

CJI Chandrachud advises SEBI to be cautious as Sensex, Nifty surge

9
India

‘You made wrong…’: Darshan's wife writes to Bengaluru Police Commissioner; says Pavithra Gowda not superstar's spouse

10
Haryana

Doesn’t appear to be much scope for Congress-AAP alliance for Assembly polls in Haryana, Delhi: Jairam Ramesh

Don't Miss

View All
Thousands of crores spent on Buddha Nullah go down the drain
Punjab

Thousands of crores spent on Ludhiana's Buddha Nullah go down the drain

Another bridge collapses in Bihar, 10th such incident in over 15 days
India

Another bridge collapses in Bihar, 10th such incident in over 15 days

In just one week, 5 youths die of drug overdose in Bathinda
Punjab

In just one week, 5 youths die of drug overdose in Bathinda

Minister extends Rs 1 lakh financial aid to Glory Bawa after her distress call
Amritsar

Minister extends Rs 1 lakh financial aid to Punjabi folk singer Gurmeet Bawa's daughter Glory after her distress call

Cops verified 900 white scooters during hunt for ‘serial molester’
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Police verified 900 white scooters during hunt for ‘serial molester’

Centre’s nod to underground Metro in Chandigarh heritage sectors
Chandigarh

Centre’s nod to underground Metro in Chandigarh heritage sectors

Free bus travel sop for women takes PRTC for a fiscal ride
Punjab

Punjab: Free bus travel sop for women takes PRTC for a fiscal ride

Daisies turn Dalhousie’s Dainkund hill into white wonderland
Himachal

Daisies turn Dalhousie’s Dainkund hill into white wonderland

Top News

Voting closes in UK election; exit poll forecasts bruising defeat for PM Rishi Sunak-led Tories

UK election 2024 results: Rishi Sunak says 'I am sorry'; Opposition set for landslide victory

Labour Party leader Starmer thanks British voters, says peop...

Rahul Gandhi meets families of Hathras stampede victims

Rahul Gandhi meets families of Hathras stampede victims

The Congress leader later visited Hathras where he met the i...

6 arrested for Hathras stampede, ~1L bounty on ‘satsang’ organiser

6 arrested for Hathras stampede, Rs 1L bounty on ‘satsang’ organiser

UP cops say Bhole Baba to be grilled if required, criminal p...

Amritpal Singh to be taken to Delhi for oath-taking as MP; 8-member Punjab Police team to escort jailed 'Waris Punjab De' activist

Amritpal Singh to be taken to Delhi for oath-taking by 8-member Punjab Police team

Singh's lawyer Rajdev Singh Khalsa said he would be taken to...

Cops search ashram, godman still ‘missing’

Cops search ashram, godman Bhole Baba still ‘missing’

All victims identified, bodies handed over to kin: DM


Cities

View All

Sexual harassment: GNDU non-teaching staff, security team refute charges levelled by ex-employee

Sexual harassment: GNDU non-teaching staff, security team refute charges levelled by ex-employee

Residents irked over poor response of PSPCL plaint redressal system

Residents of border villages urged to help admn nail drug peddlers

Punjabi novelist Nanak Singh’s birth anniversary celebrated at Guru Nanak Dev University

Civil Surgeon inspects health centres in district

In just one week, 5 youths die of drug overdose in Bathinda

In just one week, 5 youths die of drug overdose in Bathinda

Week on, no shopkeeper willing to stay open 24x7

Week on, no shopkeeper in Chandigarh willing to stay open 24x7

Prima facie contempt: High Court on Bar Association chief’s strike call

Council restrains Vikas Malik from acting as Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Assn president

Rs 2.43 cr contract to repair Panchkula CCTV cameras

14 DSPs transferred by Chandigarh Police Dept

No scope for alliance between Congress, AAP for Assembly polls in Haryana, Delhi: Jairam Ramesh

Doesn’t appear to be much scope for Congress-AAP alliance for Assembly polls in Haryana, Delhi: Jairam Ramesh

Delhi Education Minister Atishi orders immediate halt to compulsory teacher transfers amid corruption charges

Don’t use our struggle for personal gains, DCW members tell Maliwal

Student outfits rally against ‘irregularities’ in NEET-UG

Rahul’s ‘Hindu’ remarks spark BJP protest

BJP’s Angural stops short of releasing ‘extortion’ proof against CM’s kin, MLA

BJP's Sheetal Angural stops short of releasing ‘extortion’ proof against Punjab CM’s kin, MLA

Sheetal Angural’s ‘set-up’ to accept CM Bhagwant Mann’s challenge in bypoll-bound Jalandhar West

Jalandhar West bypoll: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dares BJP candidate Sheetal Angural

Has gangster Daljeet Bhana been freed to target me, wonders Charanjit Channi

Order probe into Sheetal Angural’s allegations: Sunil Jakhar to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Traffic violation: 559 vehicles challaned, ~94 lakh fine collected

Traffic violation: 559 vehicles challaned, Rs 94 lakh fine collected

City’s wait for electric buses gets longer

Thousands of crores spent on Ludhiana's Buddha Nullah go down the drain

A fascinating world of insects at Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana

Amid row on relief, Agniveer’s kin admit they’ve got Rs 98 lakh

Federation urges minister to not amend Electricity Bill

Federation urges minister to not amend Electricity Bill

Fatehgarh Sahib MP holds public darbar

1 killed, another hurt as car, bike collide in Fatehgarh Sahib