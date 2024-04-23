Highest number of oldest voters, third lowest first-timers in Ludhiana LS seat

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, April 22

The Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency has the highest number of oldest voters in the state while the count of first-time electors was third lowest among all 13 parliamentary seats in the state, official figures have revealed.

The total number of electors in Ludhiana, spread across nine Assembly segments in the state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population, was second highest in the state, according to the latest updated electoral rolls.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C told The Tribune on Monday that the total count of electors as on April 19 had touched 2,13,78,369.

He said as many as 5,19,286 first-time voters, aged 18 and 19 years, have so far been enrolled in the state. Among other age groups, as many as 40,33,417 electorates were aged between 20 and 29 years, 55,94,507 between 30 and 39 years, 42,05,781 between 40 and 49 years, 31,57,501 between 50 and 59 years, 22,56,453 between 60 and 69 years, 11,59,178 between 70 and 79 years, 3,85,970 between 80 and 89 years, 61,114 between 90 and 99 years, 4,803 between 100 and 109 years, 156 between 110 and 119 years, and 203 electors were aged 120 years and above.

While there were 1,06,271 service voters across all 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the count of differently abled electorates was 1,57,257. Besides, there were 1,597 NRI voters as well, which included 1,213 male and 384 female.

The gender ratio, as per the current voters’ lists, has touched 900, which was above 893 gender ratio as per Census, while the electoral population (EP) ratio has reached 682, which was again above 675 EP ratio as per the Census report.

Sibin said all electorates registered in the state have been issued election photo identity cards (EPICs) by achieving 100 per cent coverage on this front. There were a total of 24,433 polling stations at 14,674 locations spread across 13 parliamentary constituencies in the state.

The data of Lok Sabha segment-wise voters, polling stations and locations showed that Gurdaspur has 16,01,598 electors and 1,895 polling stations at 1,325 locations, Amritsar has 16,04,802 voters and 1,676 polling stations at 889 locations, Khadoor Sahib 16,61,540 electors and 1,974 polling stations at 1,240 locations, Jalandhar 16,47,705 electorates and 1,951 polling stations at 1,146 locations, Hoshiarpur 15,98,233 voters and 1,963 polling stations at 1,370 locations, Anandpur Sahib 17,22,732 electors and 2,066 polling stations at 1,421 locations, Ludhiana 17,47,383 electorates and 1,842 polling stations at 774 locations, Fatehgarh Sahib 15,48,111 electors and 1,820 polling stations at 1,199 locations, Faridkot 15,83,971 electorates and 1,688 polling stations at 933 locations, Ferozepur 16,65,712 electors and 1,902 polling stations at 1,180 locations, Bathinda 16,46,142 electorates and 1,814 polling stations at 918 locations, Sangrur 15,53,985 electors and 1,765 polling stations at 1,056 locations, and the Patiala Lok Sabha seat has so far registered the highest count of 17,96,455 voters and 2,077 polling stations at 1,223 locations.

Ludhiana’s max voters aged 30-39 years

The maximum of 4.49,474 voters in the Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency were aged between 30 and 39 years.

Among other age brackets, as many as 35,052 electors were first-timers aged 18 to 19 years, 2,89,700 aged between 20 and 29 years, 3,76,430 between 40 and 49 years, 2,79,887 between 50 and 59 years, 1,88,821 between 60 and 69 years, 93,441 between 70 and 79 years, 29,440 between 80 and 89 years, 4,700 between 90 and 99 years, 328 between 100 and 109 years, eight between 110 and 119 years, and 102 electorates were aged 120 years and above in Ludhiana.

Aim to enrol each eligible: CEO

“Our aim is to enrol each and every eligible resident as a voter and to achieve the same, we are continuing with the revision of electoral rolls. The entire election machinery has been asked to ensure that no resident aged 18 years and above should be left out of the voters’ lists,” said Sibin C, CEO, Punjab.

