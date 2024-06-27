Huge cache of drugs destroyed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 26

The Police Commissionerate today destroyed a huge quantity of drugs recovered from the smugglers in the recent months to mark International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal along with Deputy Commissioner of Police Jaskiranjit Singh Teja, Additional DCP Crime Amandeep Singh Brar went to the dyeing unit where drugs were destroyed. A videography of the same was also done at the plant.

The drugs destroyed were recovered in 236 drug smuggling cases registered by the city police in the past.

The drugs destroyed include 15.10 quintals of poppy husk, 11.16 kg heroin, 312 gram charas, 115 kg ganja, 1.38 kg drug powder, 9,552 intoxicating tablets, 25 gram ice and 2.57 poppy husk plants, added CP Chahal. “I reiterate the commitment of Ludhiana police to end drug menace,” said the CP.

