‘Humiliated’ over woman's taunts, Ludhiana man committed triple murder with hammer: Police

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, July 8

The Ludhiana police claimed to have solved the triple murder case with the arrest of immediate neighbour of the deceased. According to police, the neighbour took the extreme step as one of the deceased women used to jeer at the accused for not bearing a child, even after over three years of marriage.

Police at the house where the murder was reported in New Janakpuri in Ludhiana on Friday. Tribune Photo

The accused has been identified as Robin, alias Munna, an auto driver. He had allegedly hit a hammer on the heads of the victims repeatedly, said police.

On Friday, Chaman Lal (70), his wife Surinder Kaur (65) and mother Surjit Kaur, alias Bibi Jeeto (95), were found brutally murdered at their house in New Janakpuri.

Addressing a press conference, Ludhiana Commissioner of Police, Mandeep Singh Sidhu, said the murder took place on July 6 morning between 5.30 am to 6.30 am.

He said Surinder Kaur, wife of the deceased Chaman Lal, had gone on the rooftop of the house for some work on Thursday. As the accused, Robin, was also present at the terrace of his house, the woman started taunting him for not bearing a child, Sidhu said.

Already nursing a grudge against the woman for her frequent taunts, the accused decided to kill her, said Sidhu.

The accused came inside the house through the rooftop and attacked Surinder Kaur with a hammer. As her husband, Chaman Lal woke up to the noise and identified the accused, the latter also killed him, he said.

Later, Chaman’s mother was also attacked by the accused, said the Commissioner of Police, adding that the accused only wanted to kill Surinder Kaur but killed the other two, too, as they had identified him.

Police said later in order to eliminate the evidences of murder and to ensure that the entire house catches fire, the accused allegedly left the LPG gas stove on and also lit an incense stick near it. However, no incident of fire took place in the house, said officials.

Saumya Mishra, Joint Commissioner of Police, said after committing the triple murder, the accused returned to his house around 6.38 am and cleaned the blood from the hammer. The wife of the accused was not aware of the crime till the time he was arrested, she added.